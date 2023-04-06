Gainesboro District residents, it’s your time to make a difference. Next week’s special election for Board of Supervisors gives you the option of voting for a civil, professional, honest consensus builder with no agenda other than what is best for Frederick County.

A lifelong resident of Frederick County, Kevin Kenney (not Kevin Kennedy) brings a businessman’s perspective to the complexities of local government. Coupled with an approachable demeanor and a genuine caring for people from all walks of life, Kevin is the clear choice to bring some much-needed respect back to our governing body which has lost credibility due to internal sniping and general paranoia by a few sitting supervisors. What was once a proud board to which many jurisdictions looked up to as a leader has recently become a laughingstock. It is time to change that, and electing Kevin Kenney is the first step towards this much-needed change.

To my friends in Gainesboro, make the time to be a part of the process and go to the polls on April 11. This is not about party labels, it is about who will serve Frederick County best. The decision is a simple one … Kevin Kenney for Supervisor.

Stuart Wolk

Frederick County

