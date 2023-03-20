I am asking the citizens of Gainesboro Magisterial District to vote for Kevin Kenney to represent them on the Board of Supervisors. I was honored to serve in that position for two terms until moving from the area. My experience on the Board of Supervisors, along with having known Kevin for 25+ years, tells me that Kevin has the experience, knowledge and passion needed to perform the job well. His lengthy list of service includes membership on the Planning Commission, Development Review and Regulation Committee, Transportation Committee, Public Works, Frederick Water Planning Committee and the Building Code Appeals Board.
Gainesboro residents, please help keep Frederick County going in the right direction by voting for the candidate with experience, Kevin Kenney, in the special election on April 11 at your voting precinct or earlier at the registrar's office. Experience matters!
Gary Dove
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.