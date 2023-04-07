As a parent of students in Frederick County schools and someone who closely follows School Board meetings and Board of Supervisors happenings, I know the importance of experience, community focus and commitment to holding a seat on the Board of Supervisors.
During the recent budget process, Mr. Kevin Kenney has been in attendance at every Board of Supervisors meeting I’ve been to, but his opponent in the upcoming special election has not. This is key because whoever is elected will be voting on a $200 million budget. I appreciate that Mr. Kenney is putting in the time and work to be prepared. That is what this county should want in a supervisor.
Gainesboro residents have the opportunity to vote for Mr. Kenney during early voting which is open now at the County office or on election day, April 11.
Jodi Yeggy
Frederick County
