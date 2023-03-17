I encourage Frederick County residents in the Gainesboro District to vote for Kevin Kenney in the April 11 special election for the Board of Supervisors. This election will fill the unexpired term of the prior representative.
Since announcing his candidacy for supervisor, Kevin has attended several community events, meeting with residents to discuss their concerns. I want a responsive, approachable representative. I want a representative with broad knowledge of Frederick County and who knows how local government, businesses and community members should work together for the common good. I want a representative who promotes professionalism and civility and who puts people and the county’s wellbeing over party. That representative is Kevin.
Kevin has years of experience living in and serving Frederick County. He spent 10 years on the Planning Commission and served as its Chair for four of those years, demonstrating his keen leadership ability. He has experience in construction, working in several capacities throughout his career. He now serves as supervisor of construction for Frederick County schools — a role that I embrace because solid public schools and educating our children bring vital growth to our county on many levels. He also serves on the county’s transportation and public Works committees.
Kevin’s vast experience and common-sense approach to leadership and management make him uniquely qualified to help lead Frederick County’s development and meet the needs of our citizens well into the future.
Gainesboro District residents, please come out to vote for Kevin Kenney on April 11.
Joan Kibler is a resident of Clear Brook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.