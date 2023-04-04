Now hiring! Every employer is familiar with those words and every employer knows the value of experience. In some cases in today's world, employers only have one applicant and have to settle for a "warm body" just to fill the void.
On April 11th the citizens in the Gainesboro District are participating in a special election to select (hire) a board member to fill a vacated supervisor seat. Thank goodness they have a choice and the opportunity to electe Kevin Kenney as their supervisor. Kevin is a native of Frederick County. His family roots are deep in the district where he and his wife have lived and raised a family.
His resume shows that he has extensive experience in businesses both large and small which will aid him in making solid business-based decisions. Kevin has volunteered for many years serving on the Frederick County Planning Commission and Transportation, Public Works and Frederick Water committees. He is the candidate with experience.
Kevin is running as an independent which assures his constituents that he is not beholden to political parties that are more concerned about power and political agendas than what is best for Frederick County and the residents of the Gainesboro District.
Vote for the candidate with experience, professionalism and the true desire to represent you! Now hiring! You are the employer, now is your chance.
Vote Kevin Kenney on April 11th. Early voting is currently open at the county office building, 107 N. Kent St.
Robert W. Wells, supervisor, Opequon District
Frederick County
