I would like to endorse Kevin Kenney for the next Gainesboro supervisor. I have known Kevin for 35 years during which time his career in the construction industry has transitioned from managing million-dollar projects for a private contractor to overseeing similar projects for the Frederick County school system.
The experience that he has gained from his career and his community service on the Frederick County Planning Commission, the Public Works Committee and the Transportation Committee has given him a greater understanding of what is required in the preparation and review of complex budgets. Kevin's knowledge and experience with budgets and other pressing issues will greatly serve the citizens of Gainesboro and the county in general.
Kevin is running as an independent candidate because he believes that the citizens of Frederick County deserve to be fairly represented. Let us unite to elect a neighbor, not a politician serving self-interests over the welfare of the community.
Please vote for Kevin on April 11. Early voting is currently open at the county office building as well.
Ed Strawsnyder
Frederick County
