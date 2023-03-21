Our Board of Supervisors has a history of kicking the can down the road. We have supervisors who will not address the growth in this county because they say they weren’t the ones approving all of these neighborhood developments.
We have a reactive Board. What we need are proactive supervisors who are problem solvers and are willing to address the lack of infrastructure in this county and create long-term solutions to handle the overcrowding of our schools. Classroom sizes of over 24 kids are unacceptable. “Temporary” trailers are unacceptable.
Mr. Kevin Kenney is a problem solver and is ready to tackle these issues. He has common sense and understands what is at stake. He’s attended every Board of Supervisors meeting and will be up to speed and able to start the job as soon as he’s elected.
Mr. Kenney is a public servant and is/was part of the Frederick County Planning Commission, chairman of the commission, Development Review and Regulations Committee, Transportation Committee, Public Works Committee, Frederick Water Planning Committee as well as the Building Code Appeals Board.
He has the most experience when it comes to planning for growth and is the best candidate for the job.
Early voting is currently ongoing and ends April 8. The special election will be April 11. Make your voices heard. Vote Kevin Kenney for Gainesboro Supervisor.
Stasia Lane
Frederick County
