During confirmation hearings of the Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she was asked if she could provide a definition of a woman. She said, “No, I can’t.” She also admitted that she did not know when life begins. I learned the answer to both of those questions in 10th grade biology class. And she will probably become a member of our United States Supreme Court. Amazing!
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
"What we have seen among Republican senators this time around — with a few notable exceptions — is a departure from what preceded it. And it says far more about the state of the GOP than it does about the views of the nominee...Jackson’s main Republican questioners are not focused on qualifications, temperament or even judicial theory. Their clear objective has been to trip up the nominee by asking about the latest Republican culture-war debates. It is surprising to me how little Republicans have emphasized judicial theory. For now, the culture war is all."
"...This is not just change; it is decay. Republicans have gone from arguing about the intent of the Founders to reproducing the night’s lineup of questions from Tucker Carlson..The circus in the Senate is how ambitious elected Republicans understand the avenue to influence — with or without Trump’s direction. And they are probably reading the base of the GOP correctly. The problem, as usual, is deeper and greater than Trump. The shallowness and cynicism of the nomination process may well be previewing our political future." Michael Gerson.
I don't know if it is because they've just come fresh from getting their talking orders from CNN or MSNBC, but all the Progressive commentators on this page seem quite OK with protecting pedophiles and child pornographers. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's commitment to leniency for child sex abusers and traffickers are well documented in her court decisions and her article in the Harvard Law Review: these views are not in question. The views expressed by the Progressive commentators only only confirm views about children that are, frankly, pretty loathsome: abortion/murder; genetic mutilation; drugging with sexual steroids; masking; pedophilia; sex trafficking; sexual grooming in schools, etc. They are what they are.
That opinion is veering into pizzagate Daniel. Her rulings were in line with other judges, conservatives and liberals. A more interesting discussion would be how can those "guidelines" be changed? Those were not "radical" rulings specific to her.
77 comments and growing .... the right wing bigots are losing their little closed minds over the first Black woman supreme court Justice. "You go girl!"
My advice to her is to stay far far away from the sexual deviant clarence.
Your accusation against Justice Thomas was never proven. Why do you hate strong. intellectual black men, Leslie?
You mean never disproven don't you .... trust me clarence knows what he did just like kavanaugh .... white men pushed these sexual deviants into their positions
Why are these republicans so obsessed with child pornography....especially unmarried linsey graham, someone you can't find a picture of with a female companion. hhhmmmm
See Anthony Weiner. Oh, and the Biden family.
or tRump, Qnon and pizzagate, or any catholic diocese etc etc But why bring this filth in front of the Black woman? we all know why, don't we dues
"There's no mansplaining like white mansplaining to a BLACK WOMAN with three times the education, poise, grace and dignity of all of them put together." LOL
A quote that reminded me of that "knee on the neck" and how a video exposed it. One of those quotes that catches the eye: "Remember: this is how Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the most esteemed legal minds in our country, is being treated during a publicly televised hearing.
Now imagine how Black women are treated every day when the cameras aren't on."
I love it when the klan gets it's panties all bunched up ....
Congratulations Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!
For those people who are historically challenged and confuse trash talking with political discourse, it should be noted that the Klan is and always has been a Democrat organization.
As they say, not all republican are racists but all racists vote republican .. that would include the klan.. I personally believe all tRump republicans are racists. Today's klan has pledged it alliance to the republican party. try to keep up daniel.
Progressives ooze racism and they always have. They destroyed the black community and maintain a paternalistic thumb on poor black peoples' aspirations. As for all the Trump trash talk, why do Progressives succumb to a political Tourette's outburst every time an issue to which they can't properly respond comes up? They just can't help themselves. They seriously need to seek professional help.
Does the Black community know you speak for them? I happen to know many Blacks that I would bet are in a far higher tax bracket than you and your fellow bowlers. So much for ruining their community. If Blacks were doing so bad, you right wing bigots wouldn't be running around crying that you "want your country back" , would you?
From my review and more importantly the official reviewers of nominees, Judge Jackson is the most qualified jurist to be nominated in memory ..definitely more qualified than the three stooges picked by the criminal treasonous tRump. The handmaiden chosen, barrett, is an embarrassment for her lack of qualifications for this supposed high court and frat boy kavanaugh screamed about beer and cried during his testimony (weak). The republiklans have changed the supreme court into a catholic tribunal. Maybe Supreme Court Judge Jackson is the beginning of restoring the court to it's purpose.
Absolutely agree with John brown !
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The former Dixiecrats are so outraged at the woman who is more intelligent than the loopy Q-loons questioning her that they are tearing their hoods out. RBG is smiling.
RBG wanted to lower the age of consent to 12, so you're probably not wrong. Why are democrats obsessed with exploiting the young and innocent?
you of all people don't want to bring up the exploitation of the young... didn't you get that avatar from your catholic church ....smh
No doubt there are some very corrupt people in my Church, I deplore them for what they've done and continue to do. Catholic teaching doesn't promote the filth your party promotes. I'm not going to leave the Church Christ founded because of Judas.
but you do see your personal hypocrisy in all of this don't you ..... hhhmmm probably not.
There's no hypocrisy when I condemn bad actors in my Church just as I do those outside of it. You apparently can't distinguish between the two.
"Catholic teaching" is controlled by men in dresses. Therein lies the problem, Shrug.
Condemn? yet you give these bad actors your money? Condemn?
You don't seem to understand the difference between condemning and financially supporting.
Spock, if you want to have a serious discussion about real events, I'm willing to listen. "Catholic teaching" is derived by thousands of years of tradition and the Bible, it is not something that can be altered by men because God's Word never changes. By the way, they are not dresses, they are called "cassocks".
Not all men of the cloth are bad, Leslie. There certainly are some bad people in the Church right now, but again the Church was founded by Christ, it's the only one that can make that claim, and it has withstood several attempts to undermine it, yet still survives. When I donate money, it's ear marked for certain things, like supporting the New Eve Maternity Home, and the parish and diocese financials are available to review on the internet, if you're really curious to see how the money is being spent.
I'm glad you're so concerned about the scandals in the Church, so how about you stand up for the kids being abused in the govt school system, or the concerning actions of the current nominee for SCOTUS, who seems awfully sympathetic to perverts and deviants?
I find your advice wanting when so many of you in your church voted for and supported the anti-Christ tRump, a liar, thief, sexual deviant, etc etc. You folks are hypocrites in all you say and do. Just like your "concerns" for the children while spending decades as a proud catholic knowing the sins of your "priests". You support tRump and the priests.... fine group you hang out with there deus
Oh my pearls at the faux outrage over a woman more intelligent than the klan goons asking "questions." You former dixiecrats are so upset you're tearing your hoods out.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
She really is very cool, calm and collective in front of these aggressive senate klansmen ....LOL
I am looking at Joanne Seale’s letter and all of the posted comments and it appears that all of you have overlooked an important part of the colloquy in question. Cruz begins his statement by noting that in response to Senator Blackburn’s request that Judge Jackson define the term “woman” Judge Jackson responded that as she is not a biologist she could not respond. Cruz then makes the following statement, and I quote: “I think you are the only Supreme Court nominee in history who has been unable to answer the question: ‘What is a woman?’” Really? You mean, Ted, going all the way back to John Jay each and every nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court has been asked that question? (John Jay must have been taken aback.) How does Ted know that? Are there transcripts of each and every question posed to each and every nominee going back to 1789? The Senate Judiciary Committee was not created until December 10, 1816, so it is highly unlikely that any records of their deliberations on Supreme Court nominees exist prior to that date, if they exist back to the establishment of the Senate Judiciary committee. And, assuming transcripts of Senate questioning of Supreme Court nominees do exist all the way back to 1789 does anyone believe that Teddy was able to review those records in the interim between the date on which Senator Blackburn posed that question to Judge Jackson, 22 March 2022 and Teddy’s interrogation on 23 March 2022? Of course not! Teddy, as he is wont to do, was simply grandstanding for his base. And the suckers line up to take it in whole cloth like Mother’s milk.
They are suckers for the lies of tRump, the republicans and faux news. Can they read or are they just intellectually lazy?
Presentism fallacy noted.
By the way, did you notice that ‘lil teddy was looking at his phone right after he finished questioning Judge Jackson? According to a reporter sitting behind the little guy he was googling his name. Seems like he wanted to gauge the reaction of his base to his assault on a black woman!
Teddy is the kind of guy that thinks bad attention is better than no attention. Kind of like the Q nuts here
It is unfortunate that Joe Biden picked a person of such limited intellect for so important a job. The tragedy is that Biden's incompetent nominee will make it so easy for him to win again in 2024, citing his Supreme Court Nominee's competence and intellect versus Joe Biden's dismal choice who can't grasp the difference beaten male and female. Biden is the "President of Chaos and Prince of Divisiveness" due in part to his stream of nominees for critical Federal postilions who are evidently incompetent.
Limited intellect? How so, Louie? You're as smart as bait, so it follows you'd say that.
You're right, Lou. Let's not forget that, thanks to crackhead Hunter Biden, we have an illuminated look into the criminal side of Joe Biden, too.
Thanks for your comment....it's always fun to trigger the irrelevant Leftist loons.
So she didn't give the senator a sound bite for his toadies back home. I guess that is why the ABA deemed her "well qualified".
They also gave Barrett and Kavanaugh the same rating. This is not the "smart take" you want it to be.
again louie, you need a nap.....
Regarding "the issue being discussed: this nominee is intelligent, articulate, and honorable. Her sentencing follows the rules, and her dignity is more apparent every time a stupid question is asked and she is interrupted before she can answer. The republicans who are asking philosophy or medical questions are looking stupider every minute and their hoods are coming off quickly. RBG is smiling. Cultists are spewing. Life is good.
When human life begins is an issue that has different answers, depending upon one's religion. While some believe that it begins as soon as a sperm meets an ovum, other religions teach that human life doesn't begin until the fetus is separate from the mother's body and has drawn breath. Judge Jackson responded to this "gotcha" question by noting that Roe v. Wade is settled law (the same answer that now-Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett gave), and explained that she had her own religious beliefs but that, as is proper, she does not make judicial decisions based upon them. Asked to define a woman, in an obvious attempt to provide ammunition for Republicans to use against people who are transgendered, Judge Jackson explained, "Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law and I decide." As all other candidates for the Supreme Court have done, she refused to give an answer without having a case or controversy in front of her., especially one that is likely to arise during her tenure Judge Jackson is highly qualified and, to her credit, hasn't cried, made accusations, or discussed how much she loves beer, unlike one of her predecessors. She's going to make a wonderful Justice.
Science, Catherine The Great....SCIENCE....
With respect to human life, once the necessary DNA has formulated the "being", science has defined the human. Settled science. Not gobbledegook, not Leftist morbidism, but science. Settled science.
Jackson can dither all she wants, but her record is so radical that she cannot become a SCOTUS.
The former Dixiecrats are so outraged at the woman who is more intelligent than the loopy Q-loons questioning her that they are tearing their hoods out. RBG is smiling.
Can we go through her yearbooks and ask what she was doing in 1987? Or about the people that signed her yearbooks? Can we ask if she likes beer, or is that too hard of a question as well? This is really simple (except to liberals), there are two genders. Now, channel the voice of Sam Kinison from here on out. SAY IT!. SAAAAAAAAAAAY IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIT! THERE ARE TWO GENDERS! OH, OH, OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH!
@Mr Incredible
I heard someone is coming forward because Jackson got drunk when she was 16 and she made inappropriate remarks to others at a big party near a Frat house, and that was next to some University where she was standing near some girls who had goats head masks on their heads and they were dancing around a fire pouring blood all around it. Somebody's uncle had a friend who's neighbor saw it all.
You guys can only wish. I think the most amusement you'll get is Lindsey's and Ted's vapors. They don't care how much they embarrass themselves. Vlad pays well, I guess.
I bet she wasn't "boofing" or playing devil's triangle. She hasn't cried in her testimony, either.
Maybe you should smile more? You're emotional and shrill. Is it that time of the month for you?
Gee, I don't know Mr One and Only Neurosis. Does that make me a female if I don't know? Should I join the democrat party if there's confusion on my part?
The former Dixiecrats are so outraged at the woman who is more intelligent than the loopy Q-loons questioning her that they are tearing their hoods out. RBG is smiling.
I know this is a big word, but can you say HERMAPHRODITE?
It is true that until fairly recently the idea of when life begins was largely a religious question. Science, especially genetics and the development of the sonogram, changed that. Fact is, many people all throughout history have been OK with killing their children and those of others. It is religion that helps us to understand that killing babies is wrong. Religion also explains that pedophilia is wrong and why character assassinations of people like Justice Kavanaugh are wrong. Progressives, however, are very much OK with what is wrong. Sad.
This from a tRump voter. You really have to be stupid to think tRump never paid for an abortion or two or six.
There's that Tourette outburst again.
There that stupidity oozing out again. Ever heard of jeff epstein and tRump's escapades .. sure you have dan
[rolleyes] "Settled law" you mean like Dred Scott, Korematsu, or Plessy? [lol]
Any candidate positing a "living and breathing" dead letter interpretation of the Constitution is dangerously if not treasonously unfit for the position.
The former Dixiecrats are so outraged at the woman who is more intelligent than the loopy Q-loons questioning her that they are tearing their hoods out. RBG is smiling.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Nut-job Leftie loon diversity-hire who makes ugly Sotomeyer look old-fashioned.
"diversity-hire" and "ugly" Sotomeyer.....Is that your audition for Hannity? More intelligence than Justice Beer, P#bic Hair, and Praise Be combined.
Can you EVER focus on the actual issue? Put down the Wonder Woman bracelets... your wrists are chaffing.
Are you directing that question to Lindsey "aunt b" Graham ... wonder woman and all
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
"ugly Sotomayer"? are justices also supposed to be attractive as a qualification?
Online cowards will always feel free to say the boldest garbage...
"Online cowards will always feel free to say the boldest garbage..."
Oh, you mean like referencing a woman's menstrual cycle as an insult??? Yeah, I guess you're right...
So? I focused more on the stupid, pointless questions by Lindsey, Ted, and Josh. Marsha's questions were almost as bad.
So? So how's she supposed to interpret the Constitution when she can't even answer a question so basic that most people (that aren't mentally ill) can answer by looking down their pants? Of course, libs are fine with mediocrity.
What did that question have to do with her judicial record. This article might interest you if you can stop looking down your pants long enough Pitiful this is some kind of argument about her qualifications....another nothingburger:https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/03/23/remarkable-bad-faith-involved-what-is-woman-attack/
Sorry, I only read the Compost when I need a laugh. Again, how's she supposed to interpret law when even fundamental issues escape her?
@ Mr I - It's a never-ending cycle with these... people. They. Simply. Won't. Answer.
Here's another: If the current SCOTUS nominee were a "con", and she answered any, all, or just some questions posed to her like that, what would your reaction be? I have a feeling we'll never know...
Amazing, isn't it? LIbs have so mucked up such a basic issue with their "57 genders" that she doesn't even know how to answer something kindergartners can answer. Someone should let her know Slo Joe picked her because she's female. Or did joe just assume her gender there? Methinks we may have another Kah Mal La on our hands. And that's just fine for libs
When Senator Blackburn prefaced her inquiry with "I'm a Christian woman and pro-life," we knew what would follow is 30 minutes of circling the drain. Best answer would have been: "With all due respect Senator, if this question was brought before the Court, I would consider the facts of the case."
@Mr I - So funny when they can't handle being hoisted on their their own bizarre logic (see Sporkster's responses). Someone needs to stop watching the sexual assault news channel, stop crying "WAHTabout...?!" every single time, and address the issue being discussed... like an adult. Too much to ask, I guess...
Admittedly, some of us are troll-attractors.
We post, they jump. Kohen reallly gets them hyped! Daniel, too. And me....and a few others.
There's a twisted need to try and distract from the topics because that's what Leftists do -- agitate, deflect, lie, ridicule, abuse.
There's a few here who are Soros Open Society protestors, donors, and agitators....so they've had training. We are a real threat to the radical Leftist front. Keep it up!
I think you're more concerned about gender than "they" are. Maybe stop thinking so hard about someone else' crotch and address your own shortcomings?
Oh, li'l sugar lump! Nice try at deflecting through insults! Too bad your "thinking" so often falls short of grasping the actual issue. Keep trying and maybe someday...
Lindsey and Ted sure are fixated and embarrassing their teeny base Why is that, I wonder. They don't call it the klown kar for nothing. Why do men get angry at intelligent women? Funny guys. RBG is smiling.
Teeny base"? I didn't know people who were concerned about convicted perverts and deviants getting lighter sentences was a "fringe issue". Also, intelligent people can define what a woman is, which apparently she isn't smart enough to know.
"convicted perverts and deviants" ...sound like any "church" you know deus?
Seems to be that most judges, including republican judges, give the same lenient sentences...... But, if she does and deviant TFG comes before the supreme court, she'll vote to let him off the hook....lol
Sounds like what goes on govt schools as well, Leslie. Try again.
Not any government school I have been involved with ... but hey, you live in frederick county with adkins and graber so anything is possible
The former Dixiecrats are so outraged at the woman who is more intelligent than the loopy Q-loons questioning her that they are tearing their hoods out. RBG is smiling.
