I would like to let the citizens of the Gainesboro District know what an upstanding man they have in Kevin Kenney! I have known and worked around Kevin for about 40 years in the building industry and served with him on the Planning Commission for several years.
Kevin's experience in estimating, preparing plans, and constructing buildings in the private sector will benefit the taxpayers of Frederick County to build an economical fourth high school.
His experience as an even-handed chairman of the Planning Commission has shown his ability to be diplomatic and provide a commonsense approach for the positive outcomes in Frederick County. Kevin is running as an independent with Frederick First giving him the ability to go beyond party lines to accomplish what is best for Frederick County.
I believe we would be hard-pressed to find anyone better suited for the vacant Gainesboro District seat on the Board of Supervisors than Kevin Kenney.
I urge the citizens of Gainesboro to get out and vote in the special election on April 11th for Kevin Kenney!
Thank you,
Greg Unger
Stephens City
