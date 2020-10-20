I've seen a lot of misinformation about my friend Matt Bass pushed online by keyboard warriors and outsiders who, based on lies spread by the Clarke County Republican Party leadership, have made it their mission to tear down an independent son of Clarke County. It's important to note that as far as I can tell from the people I've talked to — most are true Republicans and conservatives — it's this small group at the top of the Clarke Republicans who are trying to bring Matt down. In other words, a good number of conservatives in Clarke County, like me, support Matt Bass because we know that he is truly independent. What do I mean?
Many of my friends in my generation (thirty somethings) who are here to raise our families are so disappointed by the constant bitterness between Democrats and Republicans that we prefer not to identify with either. Also, our beliefs tend to "cross party lines." Yes, we believe in national and local security, less government control, and lower taxes. But we also don't judge people based on their skin color, religion, sexual preference, or political affiliation. So maybe you could call us liberal Republicans or conservative Democrats. Whatever you want to call us, we're independent. That's Matt Bass — an independent thinker who stands by his principles and doesn't need to spit national party lines to draw attention to himself, or spread lies about his opponent, unlike the puppet masters at the top of the Clarke Republicans.
