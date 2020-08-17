Khanin a sensible, creative problem solver
I am writing to strongly endorse Irina Khanin for our 29th District House of Delegates seat vacated by Chris Collins. Irina is running because she wants to ensure our state government is responsive and transparent to all Virginians. Her passion for public service is strong and deep. She grew up in the former Soviet Union under Communist rule, so she understands firsthand the impact of a government that violates constitutional rights. She brings a unique understanding to the precious freedoms many of us take for granted, and — as a child advocacy attorney in Virginia for decades — she knows how to defend them.
I’m excited about Irina because of her commitment to addressing the real problems that affect all of us. She will fight for funding for effective mental health and addiction services to address our lingering opioid crisis. She also is committed to bringing broadband internet to our district so that all children can have access to state-of-the-art resources and businesses can thrive in our increasingly online world.
Perhaps most importantly, Irina is committed to finding sensible, bipartisan solutions to the problems we face in our community. She wants to build cooperation in what has become a divisive political environment. She is a good listener and an intelligent, creative problem solver. She deserves your vote on November 3. Please go to Irina4delegate.com to learn more!
Rossi Selzer Winchester
(4) comments
Ignore him, Rossi. The silent (Democratic) majority are with you. (Kathy)
"She grew up in the former Soviet Union under Communist rule, so she understands firsthand the impact of a government that violates constitutional rights." She's running as a Democrat who are communist/socialist! Hummm....What?
You have no idea what socialism but you insist on using it as a pejorative for some reason. Why do you prove your foolishness every day, coward?
@Journey - I know, right? Bizarre... or maybe not too bright?
