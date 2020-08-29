Khanin gives me hope
I am a patriot, a Christian and a grateful citizen of this beautiful community we inhabit. I believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Rule of Law. I’m a member of the Democratic Party.
The Democrats I know are caring, socially conscious people who more than anything believe in equality and justice. They care about preserving our planet and our environment. They believe all people are created equal. They care about others, especially the disadvantaged and marginalized. They want peace in the world.
As I follow campaigns for the November election, I don’t recognize the “villainous” Democrats characterized by some Republican candidates. This is especially in the local campaign for delegate of the 29th District, where a barrage of alarmist, fear-mongering accusations from candidate Bill Wiley regularly clutter my email inbox. Not only are his claims distorted, they serve to incite more ill will and division among a populace that seems hopelessly polarized.
I find reassurance in the reasonable, constructive tone of the Democratic candidate for the 29th District, Irina Khanin. She is committed to working for the things we average citizens care about: better healthcare, education, and infrastructure, protection for children and families, job opportunities, affordable housing and a safe community. She strikes a positive note. She gives me hope.
When it comes time to cast me vote, I will cast it for Irina Khanin for Delegate.
Alix Cooper Frederick County
