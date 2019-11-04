I believe it's a privilege to live in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. We are surrounded by natural beauty that few can imagine, by wildlife and wildflowers, by a majestic river, and by history that echoes from every hollow and orchard. That's just one reason why I'm excited about voting on Nov. 5 for Irina Khanin to represent us in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Richmond can seem like a long way from these blue hills, but what happens down there has a profound effect on our lives up here. Republicans have controlled Richmond for decades and they have all too often ignored our needs up here in the Blue Ridge.
We need access to broadband internet, not only because it will increase business and provide more jobs, but, also, so we can be as plugged into the 21st century as everyone else. We need infrastructure improvements, not least to I-81, so that we can commute and do business like everyone else. We need access to drugs and health care so that our children and seniors can live full, productive lives — free of opioid addiction.
Irina Khanin gets all of this. Unlike Chris Collins — who is apparently more interested in a judgeship than in helping his constituents — Irina will work to improve life for those of us who live up here on the Blue Ridge. Her personal story is compelling, but it is Irina's commitment to improving our lives that makes her the best candidate.
