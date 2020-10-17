Khanin’s proposal unnecessary
Irina Khanin, candidate for the 29th District delegate, recently wrote in The Star about a “major problem” in our area. She said many people have to spend on average 30 minutes commuting to work, incurring costs in fuel and time all because of a lack of “local” jobs. To solve this “problem” she proposes the schools, local business and government work together to create “new, 100% local businesses.” Sounds nice, but don’t we freely choose where to work and make our home? How does this become a problem requiring government intervention? How are we to define “local business” or “local job” anyway? Kind of boggles the mind, really. How would the proposed collaboration create new businesses or jobs? In fact Ms. Khahin writes of an imaginary problem to be solved by a government-led committee. This sounds just peachy. On the same date of Ms. Khanin’s letter the help wanted section of The Star listed open positions numbering in the dozens. Thankfully the free market is hard at work, rendering Ms. Khanin’s silly, socialist proposal unnecessary.
Chris Hahn Winchester
