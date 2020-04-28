Back during the World War II era, another frightening time in American history, legend says that a guy named James J. Kilroy was a shipyard inspector. After doing his inspections, he marked the hull of the
ship with the words "KILROY WAS HERE" possibly thousands of times. Before long, some unknown person added the phrase to a hand-drawn picture of a funny sort of goony being looking over a fence.
The WWII era is not so frightening to us now, because we know how things worked out. But for the generation that fought the war on the front lines and on the home front, they couldn't know with certainty that we would defeat the Axis Powers.
GIs spread the "KILROY WAS HERE" meme all across the world. It became so ubiquitous that veterans of that war saw fit to engrave it on the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
America's GIs were fierce warriors on land, sea, and air. But theywere also a bunch of young guys fighting the war with humor, too.
Somehow, the COVID era will end because the front-line work of brilliant and dedicated scientists, medical teams, and everyday Americans will pull us through this scary time, just as we came through the WWII era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.