Tennessee Williams' famous line in "A Streetcar Named Desire" — "I have always depended on the kindness of strangers" — may be the most-quoted but also the least understood in the American literary canon.
Remember, Blanche DuBois was about half-daft when she uttered the play's most noteworthy. sentiment. Nonetheless, folks even passingly familiar with the line seize upon "the kindness of strangers" to recognize or even thank Good Samaritans. Today, I unabashedly join their ranks.
Last week as I was shopping at Martin's in Stephens City, I realized about halfway through my shopping trip that I had left my wallet in my wife's car. I had driven my truck to the store.
Well, what to do? I decided to complete my grocery run and then throw myself at the mercy of the cashier, who I hoped would allow me to park my buggy and make the 10-minute ride home to retrieve my funds. She readily agreed.
Just then, a young couple said they would pay my bill. Needless to say, the more I insisted it was not necessary, the more they insisted on carrying out their good deed. After all, they said, my buggy was hardly full; the check came to about $20.
What stopped me short was when the young woman said there was so much chaos and unrest in the world that they wanted to reverse that tide and do something nice for someone.
Even a bald-headed "stranger" — and still a thankful one at that. .
Nice to hear that kindness and good deeds still exist. On the other hand, Martin’s takes contactless payments. if you have an iPhone, set up Apple pay. It has saved me several times at various places when I forgot my wallet but had my phone. (Don’t know about android phones since I don’t have one)
It's people we should depend on, not the government.
Seeing the kind of maskless wonders and gun toters out there lately, not to mention the glares and hatespeak, I'll depend on dogs.
The hatespeak from the left? Saying people who have opposing views should be silenced? Don't make me laugh.
