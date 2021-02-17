There was once a party known as the Know-nothing party. It appears that our Democrat friends have reformed the party. To say that there was no election fraud is to be divorced from reason and reality. Laws are written for a purpose. Violating those laws so that you can win power is in our society wrong. If you cheat in an athletic event, you forfeit your trophy. It appears that the rather dim Democrats desperately do not want their sins revealed, and so they pretend to know nothing, or at least cover their eyes and ears. I wish to heaven they would cover their mouths as well. They are quite nasty.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
