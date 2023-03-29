In her 27 March commentary, Ms. Ridings is correct when she states that truth and facts are important. However, if you are going to make such a statement, it also is important if you, yourself, know the facts.
Specifically, she leads off with “1. Our nation is a democracy….” Apparently, Ms. Ridings was absent on the day that her Civics or U.S. government class discussed the Constitution.
The United States of America is a democratic republic, not a democracy. Specifically:
Article IV, Section 4 - “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government….”
Further, in The Bill of Rights:
Amendment IX – “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Amendment X – “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
The time has come to return to governing this nation according to the facts, as established in the Constitution.
Dana L. Newcomb, COL USA, Ret.
Gainesboro District
