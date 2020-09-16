The repeated references in the past tense by the White House economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, on August 25, 2020, to the coronavirus pandemic were disingenuous, dismissive, and misleading. His repetitive "past tense" remarks presented a false status of the contagion prevalence and state of public health within the United States.
"It was awful," Kudlow said. "Health and economic impacts were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the Covid virus."
At the time of Kudlow's statement on August 25, 2020, there were approximately 1,147 additional deaths and 36,679 new cases of infection within the U.S during that one day.
The remarks were "dismissive," "misleading," and "disingenuous" relative to deaths that day, a current 192,000+ identified coronavirus deaths in the U.S., and a projection of approximately 310,000 total U.S. coronavirus deaths by December 2020, based on the University of Washington's IHME statistical and disease transmission modeling of the pandemic.
These inexcusable comments, the current death count, and the modeled/projected death count underscore the pandemic mismanagement by the Trump administration.
Footnote: Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and the House of Representatives have passed the Heroes Act for needed pandemic funding for our public health response, communities' incurred costs and revenue loss, and economic assistance for families within our Virginia 10th Congressional District of over $1,315,309,000.
You want a fact? Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has been a horrible representative and we can do much, much better. She is part of the radical left.
Kudlow is spot on. Covid-19 is real and deadly, but the shutdown was the wrong reaction. As the data comes in, it is getting clearer and cleaner that we were scammed. Notice how there is no end in sight to getting our freedoms back? That's called tyranny.
The winner is still "alternative facts"
[rolleyes] That TDS is more debilitating than anything from China...
