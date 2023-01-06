Kudos to Clarke County for putting 800 more acres under conservation easement in 2022, adding to permanent protection of approximately 25% of important open space in that county (Winchester Star, Jan. 3). Clarke County has made it a priority to protect its rural nature before uncontrolled development moves in.
I would hope that Frederick County will move forward in the same manner. It doesn't take rocket science to understand that the time is now to protect this beautiful county from losing its natural resource base as a result of development pressure spreading from the Washington area and elsewhere.
Nor is this an impossible task. Three other neighbors and I have acres protected by conservation easements in the Gainesboro area (see November 2022 issue of Virginia Wildlife Magazine). While providing habitat for numerous wildlife species and watershed protection, the permanent nature of these easements will ensure that they remain open and rural in the future, instead of containing subdivisions, strip malls, or similar development.
Don't we owe that to future generations?
John Gavitt
Frederick County
