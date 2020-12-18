Kudos to Bosserman
On behalf of the Clarke County Democratic Committee (CCDC), we would like to congratulate Barbara Bosserman, Clarke County Director of Elections and General Registrar, for ensuring that the presidential election ran efficiently, professionally, and notably without drama.
The election procedures for this year were more complicated and complex than at any other time due to the huge turnout, expanded absentee voting, and potential for disruption. Still, the system worked unfailingly because of Barbara’s leadership and the many volunteers who worked under her purview.
We have heard from many voters who had direct interaction with Barbara who took note of her calm and efficient resolution of their concerns regarding ballots and voting prior to the election. She has proven time and again during the past 15 years of service that she is extremely competent with an incomparable knowledge of election procedures. Since elections, even national ones, are local in nature, we are blessed to have Barbara Bosserman and look forward to her guiding us through many more elections.
David Pratt Chair, Clarke County Democratic Committee
(1) comment
Speaking as a Clarke County election official, I fully concur with those thoughts. Barbara is a woman of total integrity, runs her office efficiently and honestly, and has been an inspiration for her staff and volunteers during this chaotic election year. She has an incredible work ethic, and does 100% what it takes to get the job done.
Thank you, Barbara.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.