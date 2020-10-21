Since I am usually complaining, publicly or privately, about government at all levels, it is a pleasure to report a positive experience. This one involves our local police department.
I was calling a friend in New York whose telephone number starts with 1-917 (the area code). I looked at my phone's screen and realized I had mistakenly dialed 1-911 and hung up, then placed my call with the correct area code. She wasn't home, so I hung up the phone. And that was the end of that.
Or so I thought. Within a couple of minutes I had a knock on the front door. There was a policewoman inquiring whether I was all right. They had received a 911 call with no message and were checking up. I realized what had happened, explained what had happened, and assured her everything was fine.
I was impressed by (1) the fact that the police responded to my mistake, (2) the speed of their response, and (3) the concerned but cheerful demeanor of the policewoman.
In the future I won't make that dialing mistake again, and it is a pleasure to know that one aspect of our government — the police 911 service — works so well!
