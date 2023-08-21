As a chronic complainer of city policies, council decisions, etc., I'd like to do a 180-degree course correction for once.
My wife and I attended a city informational meeting on Saturday morning on the topics of traffic safety, "walkability," the new school walk zones, etc. The program was put on by the top city administrators — the city manager, police chief, school superintendent, public works director, etc. All in all, about 10 city employees and two city councilors who took their Saturday mornings to share some important messages with only about five citizens present.
The good news is the city is moving forward with programs to, among other things, expand walkability with new and repaired sidewalks, crosswalks, and dealing with the severe speeding problem on our streets. The school system is constantly working on the severe school bus driver shortage and the expanded student walk zones.
Saturday's citizen information meeting was one of several that have occurred, with more on the horizon dealing with the new "rain tax" and the new bus system soon to be rolled out.
There seem to be a lot of beneficial programs for citizens in progress — even for diehard cynics like me! Check out the city website for information on upcoming meetings.
David Shore
Winchester
