Thank you for the imaginative and expert photos appearing in The Winchester Star — the little girl chasing after the pumpkin, the piano tuner surrounded by his reflection as he concentrates on his work, the huge pumpkin being hugged by a little woman. There have been so many delightful photos recently that go beyond just routine illustrations and tell their own story. They’re a little like Norman Rockwell paintings; they capture the magic of the moment. Congratulations to photographer Jeff Taylor and The Star!
Also impressive is the breadth and coverage of local news. So many Winchester and nearby datelines, with excellent in-depth stories on what’s going on in our community. It’s a great example of why local newspapers are so important. The Star is really doing it!
Thank you!
Heather Humphries
Winchester
