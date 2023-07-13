In April 2023, I was admitted to Winchester Medical Center with double pneumonia.
From the moment of my arrival in the ER to the moment of my discharge eight days later, I received exceptional care from each staff member I encountered — two doctors, multiple nurses, nurses' aides, respiratory technicians, X-ray technicians, and personnel responsible for food, housekeeping, and transport.
It is tempting to say that I was the beneficiary of a well-oiled machine. But I am going to reject that “mechanical” description, because our technology-driven society sweeps aside a much more fundamental fact. That fundamental fact is “humanity.”
As each of these individuals complemented each other’s knowledge in rendering my care, they not only provided their expertise, they provided their friendship and genuine concern. I believe that a true connection was made that was mutually felt, enjoyed, and deemed emotionally rewarding.
Kudos to each person with whom I interacted at Winchester Medical Center. You represented your hospital and yourselves so very well!
Jeffrey A. Shapiro
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.