If you missed the big rally at the iconic Family Drive-In Theater in Stephens City last Saturday, you missed a fun and informative event. Lake Frederick Democrats and Independents (LFDI) supported the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee (WFCDC) in sponsoring the rally. The rally was well-attended, and we got to hear some great candidates speak out on their positions, including Jennifer Wexton, Irina Khanin, Ryan Hall, Richard Kennedy, and more. The drive-in venue was a brilliant idea, arranged by WFCDC; everyone had safe space (and everyone was masked).
LFDI has been raising money up and down the ballot for Democratic candidates. To date, LFDI has raised $24,000. At the rally, LFDI Chairwoman Sharon Walters and fundraising coordinators Marv and Lee Davis presented a check to Bob Fuller, Chair of WFCDC.
LFDI now has 500 members and is focused on mobilizing and amplifying the voice of Democratic and Independent voters living in Lake Frederick.
(2) comments
Make no mistake, the term Independent means democrat. They are not independent. They use the term falsely to persuade liberal Republicans that they are not really Dimocrats when there is actually no difference. In a Republican County like we have the term Dimocrat is the kiss of death, so they falsely claim to be independents.
Hi, David! Our name reflects our membership. We have lots of Democrats and lots of Independents. We're growing and, as our recent successes show, we're fired up for this election!
