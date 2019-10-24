It is with great enthusiasm that I endorse John Lamanna election to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors as chairman-at-large. On Nov. 5, all of us will be asked to choose between leadership defined by a vision for what the future of Frederick County will need or an agenda defined by personal gain as we all have seen in the past.
I have personally observed for 15 years of his nearly 40 years John contribute to the development of a vision that will benefit the current and future of our community as the executive director of the Timber Ridge School. As we all know, the Timber Ridge School is a well-respected learning facility that deals with transforming the lives of troubled young men through education, dedication, and compassion. John lives and breathes this ideology, and his record reflects that.
John has served as a member of the Frederick County School Board since 2002. He has also served as chairman of this board (2007-2010) and then again from 2016 to present. In that role, he has collaborated and, more importantly, he has refused to give in when doing so would be detrimental to the future of the schools. John has remained fair, conscientious, objective, unbiased, and always listens to all sides of the story before making an informed decision.
For these reasons, on Election Day, I vote for John Lamanna and hope and pray for the good of our county's future; you do also.
