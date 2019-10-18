When I moved here 11 years ago to take the best job in the world as president of Lord Fairfax Community College, I did not know a soul in our region. One of the first people I met was John Lamanna. John was everywhere helping our community become the best community it could possibly be, and I was immediately impressed with him.
He is actively involved in so many community organizations bringing his energy, enthusiasm, and compassion to Frederick County. John Lamanna is an exceptional man who cares about our residents and who will fight tirelessly to improve our quality of life in Frederick County. He has proven this over and over again in so many ways.
I will be voting for John Lamanna as the chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, and I encourage you to do so, too. He will do a great job for ALL of us which is what we need and what we should always demand.
