Stonewall voters have the opportunity to vote for a lifelong educator, Dr. John Lamanna. After serving on the School Board for 17 years, John is seeking the opportunity to continue his service to Frederick County by running for the Stonewall District Seat on the Frederick County School Board.
I was privileged to serve with Dr. Lamanna for 8 years when I represented the Red Bud District on the School Board. Much of that time, Dr. Lamanna was Chairman of the Board. Before making decisions, he always listened carefully to the views of other board members, school administrators, teachers, parents, and members of the community. He treats everyone with respect and never demeans others for their opinions — a rare quality in our current environment.
Dr. Lamanna holds a Doctorate in Education, and Post Graduate Certifications in Marriage and Family Therapy, Counselor Education and Student Personnel Services. He worked at Timber Ridge School for 45 years with 14 of those years as their CEO.
He has vast experience serving on local boards for both professional associations and non-profits including Head Start, Healthy Families, Top of Virginia Chamber, Bright Futures, and currently Frederick County Department of Social Services Board Chair.
Dr. Lamanna is able to work with our teachers, students, parents, and government leaders to provide the best education for our young people in Frederick County. Stonewall residents, please vote for the best qualified person for the job, Dr. John Lamanna for School Board.
Peggy Clark
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.