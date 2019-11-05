The November 5 election will soon be here, and it is important to know what our community stands to gain by voting for John Lamanna for chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
John has been active and involved in the community for more than 40 years. He has been an important member of the Frederick County School Board for 18 years and served as the chair of the School Board for eight years
John has also been involved at Timber Ridge School for the past 43 years and has served as their CEO since 2007, providing great leadership and direction for the school.
Along with all these commitments, John has been active on numerous boards: Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce, Bright Futures, The Substance Abuse Coalition, The Child Safe Center, along with several more.
We have known John for more than 14 years and have always been impressed by his service and his dedication to excellence. It is clear he wants the very best for this community and comes with great experience and expertise.
John holds a PhD in family and marriage counseling, so he knows very well how to work out problems and discuss solutions that will serve everyone in the best way possible.
Please remember to vote on Nov. 5 for John Lamanna for the chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. His experience will serve us well!
