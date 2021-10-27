Dear friends and citizens of Frederick County:
While these last two years have been challenging for all, it’s only made it more obvious how important it is to have strong, balanced leadership in our community. The politicized and polarizing environment that’s been exhibited of late, speaks to the importance of everyone getting out to vote and ensuring you have a say in the future of our community and educational system.
After retiring from an extensive and distinguished career in education and having already served on the School Board for 17 years, including many as chairman, John Lamanna is re-entering the education arena as a candidate for School Board. John has a consistent track record of making prudent decisions in the best interest of the students, teachers, staff and citizens of Frederick County. This is exactly the kind of leadership our School Board needs to foster educational excellence in Frederick County.
We have known John and his family for decades and feel he can bring balance, integrity and leadership while laying the groundwork for renewed cooperation in Frederick County. Please join us in your support of John Lamanna for the Frederick County School Board when you visit the polls.
Kim and Jim Stutzman
Frederick County
