Please join me on Nov 5 to help plan for the future of Frederick County. There is a candidate with a clear vision for us that will work diligently to provide a plan for smart growth. Frederick County has seen much growth in recent years and we must prepare for the future.
This candidate is fully dedicated to addressing workforce needs in our community. This candidate is Dr. John Lamanna for chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Dr. Lamanna is executive director at Timber Ridge School where they are directly addressing workforce needs by creating a career and technical school at Timber Ridge for their students as well as others in the county who desire to learn a trade like carpentry, electrical, nursing, plumbing, etc.
I'm pleased to say that I've personally witnessed Dr. Lamanna, in action, serving for many years on committees and boards like School Board chairman, Top of Virginia Chamber chairman, Child Advocacy Center, Bright Futures, Rotary Club and NSV Substance Abuse Coalition.
He is a man of integrity, fairness and knowledge to lead us into the next decade.
