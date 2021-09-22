I am writing to show my support of Dr. John Lamanna, who is running for a position on the Frederick County School Board.
John is a skillful leader, facilitator and executive who has worked in our area serving the children and families from our community for over 40 years. His commitment to serving children and families is reflected in his numerous volunteer positions, including his past work with Frederick County as both a member and as the chair of the School Board, civic groups and as the board chair of the ChildSafe Center-CAC.
As a School Board member, John will be able to continue to share his natural gifts as a leader, his experience as an executive in our community and his advocacy for children. I have had the pleasure of working alongside John in his many volunteer roles. Through his contributions, John has already contributed much to the youth of our community, we are quite fortunate that he is compelled to continue to serve.
Kelly Bober
Frederick County
