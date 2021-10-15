The Stonewall District has several candidates running for the Frederick County School Board. I strongly recommend voters elect John Lamanna. I have known John Lamanna for 17 years and served two terms with him on the school board.
John Lamanna is devoted to quality education in our schools. He possesses knowledge, skills and experience as an educator, administrator, and School Board member. John's expertise is needed now more than ever. As chairman of the school board, John Lamanna worked collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors creating relationships with mutual respect for each board member and an understanding of the authority of each board. John Lamanna has an abiding desire to improve the schools in all ways including curriculum design and delivery, attracting and retaining outstanding teachers, updating facilities, and garnering support necessary to maintain the high quality of instruction. In terms of fiscal responsibility, it was under John Lamanna's leadership that Frederick County Public Schools weathered the recession to operate schools to meet the needs of the growing Frederick County.
John Lamanna is eager to commit the time and energy to the school board and help navigate through these contentious times. Please vote on Nov. 2 and elect John Lamanna to the Stonewall seat on the Frederick County School Board.
David Zerull
Frederick County
