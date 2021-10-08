I am writing this letter in support of Dr. John Lamanna's run for Frederick County School Board. I have known John for many years and been amazed by his incredible dedication and work in this community. There has never been a time when John was not working on one or more boards to help improve the community for those living here, particularly children. I met John while serving as chair of the board of directors for the ChildSafe Center-CAC.
John's work ethic goes above and beyond in every task he takes on starting with his 45 years as director of the Timber Ridge School, 14 as CEO. Not only is John a visionary, but also a wonderful listener. His skill set and leadership skills are immeasurable — from his gift for strategic planning, to pulling people and resources together. His current record of service includes chairman of the board of directors for the ChildSafe Center-CAC, board chair for the Department of Social Services, treasurer for Winchester Rotary, and acting executive director of the Sinclair Free Medical Clinic. He is also a board member for Timbrook Achievement Center and Bright Futures.
John will not only bring vital skills to the School Board, but works with a fair and balanced approach. This position is crucial for the future of our students. John is dedicated to family, friends, co-workers and the people and students of Frederick County. Please do not miss this opportunity to vote and elect Dr. Lamanna in November.
Monique S. Derby
Winchester
