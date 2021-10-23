In our current political world, making a solid decision on how to cast your vote can be a tough task. It seems that voting by party lines often outweighs voting for the person who is best suited for the job.
I have known John Lamanna for many years and have had the pleasure to work with him on and discuss with him matters concerning our school system and our surrounding community. His experience and genuine concern and caring for our young students and staff is so refreshing.
He can be found at school functions, athletic events and community gatherings staying in touch with parents and community leaders to address the issues that confront all of us. He leads by example and his calm and businesslike demeanor lets you know that he hears your concerns and understands them. John Lamanna is exactly who we need on our local School Board. He will provide experience and leadership to help create a School Board that we all can trust once again.
This vote is an easy one folks. Vote John Lamanna.
Brian Dick
Frederick County
