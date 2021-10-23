Why does John Lamanna wish to return to the Frederick County School Board during a time of vitriolic rhetoric? Simple ... his commitment to and love of Frederick County.
I have been a supporter of John and Timber Ridge School for most of the 45 years that he worked at and led the school. I have observed his leadership as chair of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and his 18 years on the School Board. His leadership over two terms as chair of the School Board was marked with civility, compromise, and collaborative work with both Chairperson Shickle and Chairperson DeHaven. He got the job done by balancing the interests of the school system with the county’s fiscal limitations.
The Frederick County School Board needs Dr. Lamanna, now more than ever. Let’s welcome him back to the School Board with your vote.
Thank you for your support of this outstanding public servant.
Russ Potts
Former state senator, 27th District of Virginia
