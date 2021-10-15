I have had the privilege and pleasure of knowing John Lamanna his family for many years. Both he and his wife have been active in the community, working with and supporting nonprofits, helping to make a difference for all of us.
This community spirit and caring are just one of the many attributes that make John Lamanna the perfect for candidate the Frederick County School Board.
He brings 45 years in education administration to the job, he understands the needs of an education system from an inside perspective. His children are graduates of Frederick County Schools, so he has the knowledge of and empathy for parents. I have worked with John on several projects and his understanding of the task, ability to seek consensus, and pleasant and professional demeanor — all marks of leadership — have always impressed me. John has both the personal and leadership skills that are needed on our School Board.
Tootie C. Rinker
Stephens City
