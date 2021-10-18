John Lamanna has what it takes: small business experience, educational experience, leadership skills, community involvement, professionalism and integrity.
As a past member and chairman of the Frederick County School Board, John has served the families and youth of Frederick County well and has helped to keep Frederick County and Frederick County Schools at the highly respected levels that are the envy of many of our surrounding counties and cities. Vote John Lamanna for the School Board's Stonewall District Seat.
A win for John is a win for Frederick County.
Bob Wells
Stephens City, Virginia
