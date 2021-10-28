With 18 years of service on the School Board, one would think we would know a lot about what John Lamanna did for Frederick County schools. Instead, it is the things we don’t know that makes Lamanna the wrong candidate for the Stonewall District.
During Lamanna’s last term from 2015-2019, Deep Equity teams were instituted in our schools. Each school was requested to setup a team of at least five people to be trained and establish programs on Deep Equity. Parents were not openly made aware of this until a Freedom of Information Act request was issued to obtain the training material and make this public.
At the beginning of this same term, Lamanna also supported Terry McAuliffe’s April 2016 veto of a bill that required schools to notify K-12 parents of resources containing sexually explicit content so they could have their children opted out of assignments containing this material. He even went as far as contacting one Virginia state delegate telling him not to challenge the veto.
In short, Lamanna’s legacy on the Frederick County School Board was establishing the Deep Equity program and supporting McAuliffe’s veto of a parent’s right to opt their child out of curriculum that contains sexually explicit material.
Lamanna is not right for Frederick County, and that is why I encourage everyone to support Linda Martin for school board in the Stonewall district.
Clay Perry
Frederick County
