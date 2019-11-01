“Honoring the past and planning for the future” is the perfect slogan for Dr. John Lamanna, who is running for Frederick County chair for Board of Supervisors.
John is a skillful leader, facilitator and executive who has worked in our area serving the children and families of our community for almost 40 years. In addition, his commitment to serve include his work with Frederick County as a member and chair of the School Board.
As chair of the Board of Supervisors, he would be able to be even more impactful, sharing his natural gifts as a leader and his business savvy as a longstanding executive in our community.
I have personally had the pleasure of working alongside John through his many volunteer roles, as a board member to local non-profits and an advocate for the families in our community, and as a leader in our area. Through his contributions, John has already honored our past, it’s time that we help him plan for our future.
