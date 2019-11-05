I have known Dr. John Lamanna for more than 30 years through many personal and professional relationships.
I first knew him as a dad of a James Wood football player when our sons were teammates. Next I remember his excellent behavior training workshops at NREP where I was teaching. A few years later I got to know how selfless and caring he is when I served with his wife Annie on the Board of Winchester Day Preschool.
John Lamanna has always been an advocate for children and families.
My greatest impression of John Lamanna comes from our working relationship during my eight years on the Frederick County School Board. He has superb "people skills" and is the best listener I know. He consistently seeks other opinions when a major decision must be made. He is even-tempered and calm in times of trouble.
John Lamanna will be a wonderful choice as the next Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Running as an independent gives him the advantage of not answering to either political party. He can do what he does best — talk, listen, and make decisions that are best for the citizens of Frederick County.
Please join me in voting for John Lamanna for Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
