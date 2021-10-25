I had the pleasure of serving with John Lamanna on the Frederick County School board.
I saw first hand John's dedication to do what was best for families and their students. John has a long career in service to our community and education.
He recently retired after a 45 year career with Timber Ridge School, leaving as executive director.
We need John's leadership and skills to help guide Frederick County Public Schools for the challenges ahead.
As a resident of Snowden Bridge in the Stonewall District, I will vote for John. Please consider John for your vote.
Don Butler
Frederick County
