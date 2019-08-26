I was very saddened to read the article about box turtles in the Aug. 1 edition of The Winchester Star. I’m sure many readers, like myself, are unaware of the harm that can be done to turtles participating in the annual Box Turtle Derby at the Frederick County Fair.
I am hoping that the fair organizers keep this article in mind when next year’s fair is planned. While it may disappoint the younger set of attendees at the fair if the turtle derby were eliminated, I’m sure the fair organizers can come up with an alternative activity that would not endanger any animals and make the youngsters just as happy.
Many thanks to the writer, Onofrio Castiglia, for this article, and to veterinarian Jen Riley and reptile/amphibian specialist John Kleopfer for sharing their knowledge about the turtles!
(1) comment
I agree. Very informative article and I thank y'all for bringing this to everyone attention. I too hope the fair keeps this in mind , but also the people who capture, and keep these or any turtles. Keep wild animals wild.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.