Frederick County did the right thing last month when they added anti-discrimination policies for LGBT persons. It was the moral thing to do. It harmed no one, and assured protections.
Del. Dave LaRock, of the stone ages, steps in because he personally didn’t like it. Because he believes that these are “chosen sexual habits” and that homosexual lifestyles have “health-related consequences.” The county should not have bent to his archaic will and reversed it. Discrimination is wrong, period. Without these specific protections it leaves an employee vulnerable to the ignorance and hate of someone above them.
As the proud parent of a gay son, I am deeply offended by LaRock’s actions and comments. Who my son loves has nothing to do with how hard he works, how intelligent, kind, and caring he is. It’s a non-issue. If we do not in the year 2019 step up to defend all in our community against the bigotry of LaRock and his kind, who will? I beg everyone to vote for his opponent this November, Mavis Taintor. We as a community can do so much better than him.
(4) comments
Exactly! This is inspirational: "Who my son loves has nothing to do with how hard he works, how intelligent, kind, and caring he is. It’s a non-issue." Why is this guy so obsessed with "non issues."
It's hard to imagine that voters will continue to give LaRock his hateful mandate when given the alternative of a compassionate, well informed and energetic alternative. Vote for Mavis Taintor in November!
Is SHOULD be hard to imagine, but...... we shall see. I fear that it is quite possible that both Trump AND LaRock could be re-elected - because so many people are just like them and, in fact, like them. So sad and frightening.
LaRock, and his supporters, are just wrong about LGBTQ issues. Sexual orientation is not a choice. He and they are harmful by holding, promoting, and implementing this wrong, unfair, claim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.