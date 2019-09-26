Dear Russell District Constituents,
During the last part of the 1970s, Harry and I met Doug Lawrence while he attended U.Va. earning his college degree.
His grandfather, Blackburn “Blackie” Moore, had an orchard in the Russell District in Clarke County. When Mr. Moore passed away, Doug asked Harry to run the orchard until he graduated.
Later, the Lawrences reared three children, all of whom did very well in the Clarke County school system, finishing their education at William and Mary, Harvey Mudd College, and the University of Virginia. Their two daughters were excellent members in our 4-H club.
Working as head of the Clarke County Soccer Association and coaching the youth in Clarke County was followed by becoming a volunteer with Enders Fire Company. He has worked to obtain his EMT certification. The Clarke County Ruritan Club counts Doug as one of their hard-working members and, all together, they make this club a strong one, of which we are all proud.
Doug is an intelligent, straightforward, honest, and humble person. One of his excellent qualities is not to pretend to answer questions he is not sure of, but by researching and coming back to you with the correct answer. You can be confident that he has gone the extra mile to be absolutely on point.
His vision for our county is that of the “Leaders of the Past” who laid down the guidelines that set Clarke County apart from its neighbors.
He will not be a “yes man” or a “rubber-stamper,” but he is a thoughtful man who will take everything into consideration with the welfare of his constituents as his primary goal in decisions.
Harry and I solidly endorse this strong, intelligent man who will represent the people of the Russell District with humility, common sense, transparency, and honesty.
