As a member of one of the Green Circle working groups in 2003-2004, I read with excitement that the City Council approved the construction of the final phase of the Green Circle Trail last week.
I remember thinking, ‘wow, this is like herding cats!’ There were so many moving pieces, diverse interests and ideas, and myriad possibilities for its location.
Richard Bell, one of two Ward 1 City Council members who is currently running for re-election, was one of the citizen leaders of the Green Circle initiative. It was clear at the time that this project was important to him and that he believed strongly in the importance of green space in our community. His recent Open Forum repeats that same message 20 years later.
I’m grateful to the city visionaries and committed staff who have worked in the trenches over the years to make this incredible asset a reality for our city. It has taken people with the right skills and experience to see what was needed, secure the resources, and bring the differing perspectives and interests to the table again and again to see this project through.
This kind of long-term commitment and visionary leadership is what we need in Winchester to both preserve our unique community character and quality of life and prepare us for the growth that is headed our way.
Richard Bell is such a committed leader, and I’m so glad he is willing to serve our community.
Rossi Selzer
Winchester
