I am disappointed with our Board of Supervisors for their proposal to "withhold" $22 million from the county School Board's proposed 2023 budget. This "withholding" (which is really a cut, as you cannot budget for something when the funds are not available) will devastate current school programs, specifically athletics, art programs, and electives.
This past weekend, my daughter was part of the ensemble that put on "Mamma Mia!" at Millbrook High School. That experience gave her the chance to work with a team of students, many of whom took on leadership roles. She learned how to follow instructions that focused on making the group, not the individual, better. She got a ton of physical activity. She had to manage her time, balancing long rehearsals, other activities, and, of course, homework. She gained confidence in her interpersonal skills and her ability to communicate to her fellow cast as well as the audience. Most importantly, she learned that hard work and dedication can lead to an extremely successful outcome.
Whether it be a sport or musical, DECA or science fair, or band or forensics, these activities enhance our students' life skills just as much as an algebra or history class. Certainly, academics are incredibly valuable to our students' future. I would argue, however, that the above activities are just as valuable to our students and their development as productive and positive people.
I hope the supervisors hear and respect what these programs mean to our students and the Frederick County community.
Jennifer Volkmann
Frederick County
