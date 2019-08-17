Scum does seem to rise to the top, it appears orange really is the new black (and white, though not the preferred cream).
“Again” is not the equation as this country’s past is littered with wrongs, yet the our finest ideal has us, this nation, collectively striding forth and continuously rising to the greater good. Let’s not leave anyone behind.
(3) comments
I agree - the orange guy is way out of place
Does anyone know what this man is talking about? Why would the STAR print such a piece of obscure, unclear, meaningless writing? What is he referring to?
For once i agree slowe. No idea
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.