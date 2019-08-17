Scum does seem to rise to the top, it appears orange really is the new black (and white, though not the preferred cream).

“Again” is not the equation as this country’s past is littered with wrongs, yet the our finest ideal has us, this nation, collectively striding forth and continuously rising to the greater good. Let’s not leave anyone behind.

Winslow McCagg

Millwood

5umner
5umner

I agree - the orange guy is way out of place

slowe
slowe

Does anyone know what this man is talking about? Why would the STAR print such a piece of obscure, unclear, meaningless writing? What is he referring to?

Rattler
Rattler

For once i agree slowe. No idea

Report Add Reply

