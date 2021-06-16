Less-than-amused by hot air balloons
Sure, everyone likes seeing a hot air balloon with its multiple colors up in the air and watch in amazement to see which direction it will go. I would like to give some insight on how some people/animals on the ground view hot air balloons. Animals, especially cattle, hate them and most farmers really dislike them. Cattle get upset and start running for fear, get huddled up in a small group and, yes, can go through the fencing or electric fencing to escape the balloon. For the farmers, they spend the next hour or two catching cattle and putting them back in the right field and fixing fences. This for a farmer is another task that has been added to their day, along with the other zillion things they have to do that day.
Over the past two weeks, I have personally been less-than-amused by a hot air balloon moving across my property just above my trees. And, yes, both mornings I had to redirect cattle and tend to the damage. I don’t see a need to be flying at the top of the tree line and looking at what doesn’t belong to you. It would be nice if you would take the time to respect the animals and landowners. Some of us don’t have all that time like you.
Brenda Good White Post
Have we suddenly been overrun by a rash of hot-air balloonists?
